FC Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

