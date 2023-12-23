FC Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $41.89 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

