FC Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 3.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

