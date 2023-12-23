FC Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

FC Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 51,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

