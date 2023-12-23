Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Decreased by City State Bank

City State Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

