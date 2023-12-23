First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 674 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MDT opened at $81.93 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

