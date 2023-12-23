First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 980 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Comcast were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

