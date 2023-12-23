First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 756 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Essential Utilities by 24.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 49.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essential Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.
Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on WTRG. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
