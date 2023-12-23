First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 756 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Essential Utilities by 24.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 49.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WTRG. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTRG

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.