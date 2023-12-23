First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $162.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.60. The company has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

