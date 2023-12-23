First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 156 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

