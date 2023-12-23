First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 96 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

ECL stock opened at $197.62 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.19 and a 1-year high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

