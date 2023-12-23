First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after purchasing an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after purchasing an additional 414,592 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ELV opened at $466.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.26 and a 200 day moving average of $456.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.