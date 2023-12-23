First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:BIZD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 607,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,406. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

