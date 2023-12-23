First PREMIER Bank Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.14. 2,442,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,972. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

