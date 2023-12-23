First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $51.18. 247,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,271. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.