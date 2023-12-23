First PREMIER Bank Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 505,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 32,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 171,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. 514,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,210. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

