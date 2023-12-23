First PREMIER Bank Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,850. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

