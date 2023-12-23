First PREMIER Bank Has $468,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT remained flat at $80.92 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,550. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2754 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

