First PREMIER Bank Has $831,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 37,265,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,657,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

