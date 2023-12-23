First PREMIER Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 506,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,077. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $66.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

