First PREMIER Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after buying an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after buying an additional 277,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $752.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,410. The company has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $666.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

