First PREMIER Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. 2,429,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

