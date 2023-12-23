First PREMIER Bank Purchases 700 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $79.49. 207,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

