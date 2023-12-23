First PREMIER Bank Reduces Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GSK by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $73,232,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

