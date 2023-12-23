First PREMIER Bank Sells 330 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 2,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.70. 1,700,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

