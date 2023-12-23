First PREMIER Bank Sells 867 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $91.59. 488,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

