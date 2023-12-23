First PREMIER Bank Trims Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned about 1.48% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWAN. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 512,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 310,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 85,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 144,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter.

SWAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,314. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

