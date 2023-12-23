First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,677,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,022,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,499,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

