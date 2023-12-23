First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYLS opened at $41.41 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 596,078 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,925.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 344,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 337,804 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 145,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,020,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

