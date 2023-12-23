First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4077 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

FYX stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $880.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $92.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 269.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

