First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FID)

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2047 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FID stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000.

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.