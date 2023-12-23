First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) is MBE Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 681,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

