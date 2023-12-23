Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $133.61 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

