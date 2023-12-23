Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

