Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 402 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.25). Approximately 82,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 108,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416 ($5.26).

Foresight Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £487.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,995.24 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 393.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 431.50.

Get Foresight Group alerts:

Foresight Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Foresight Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,476.19%.

About Foresight Group

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.