Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.15.

Get Fortive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortive

Fortive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortive has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.