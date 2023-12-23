Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 252 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the second quarter worth $19,506,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,382.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

CRH Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.