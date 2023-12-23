Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SBSW opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.52. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.