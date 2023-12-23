Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after acquiring an additional 167,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,093,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $219.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

