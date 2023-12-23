Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 108.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.97 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

