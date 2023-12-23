Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,934 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in FOX were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

