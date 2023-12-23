Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$203.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

TSE FNV opened at C$147.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$180.40. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.7062201 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

