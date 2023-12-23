Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $558.82 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

