FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,603,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,980,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,536,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,852,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

