GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 15,109 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.