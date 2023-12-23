GAM Holding AG Has $10.46 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $255.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,259.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.25 and a 200-day moving average of $175.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

