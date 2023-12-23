GAM Holding AG Sells 1,345 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22. The stock has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

