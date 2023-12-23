GAM Holding AG Sells 15 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.06% of Markel Group worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,386.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,409.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,429.10. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

