GAM Holding AG Sells 15,185 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,185 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $173,967,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $140.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,396 shares of company stock worth $122,877,032. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

