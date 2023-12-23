GAM Holding AG Sells 31,941 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,941 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

